Bavarian Prime Minister Calls for Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Horst Seehofer, the prime minister of Germany's state of Bavaria, said on Sunday that the sanctions imposed on Russia should be lifted before the end of 2017 and Moscow should return to the Group of Eight (G8) that brings together world’s largest economies.

"The sanctions against Russia should be lifted this year. Russia should also return to the Group of Eight," Seehofer told the Bild am Sonntag media outlet.

Following the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, western countries have introduced several rounds of sanctions against Moscow. Russia also walked out of the G8 group following the accusations of involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.