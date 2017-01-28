Almost 50 Migrants From Africa Rescued Off Spanish Shore

The boat was found offshore, about 86 miles southeast of the city of Almeria in the Spanish region of Andalusia, Spanish Europa Press news agency reported.
According to the media outlet, after the boat was discovered with the help of a helicopter, everyone aboard was taken ashore.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 360,000 migrant and refugees arrived to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea in 2016. The year was the deadliest for migrants on record in the region, with over 5,000 deaths at sea, the IOM said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)