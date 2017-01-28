French Police Search Office of Magazine Tied to Fillon's Wife Fake Job Claims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French police searched the headquarters of La Revue des Deux Mondes magazine, where Penelope Fillon, the wife of French enter-right presidential nominee Francois Fillon, used to work, as the investigation into her allegedly being fraudulently paid out of state funds continues, media reported Sunday.

On Wednesday, French prosecutors opened a probe into the wife of Francois Fillon who in 1998-2002 was allegedly paid between 6,900 and 7,900 euros (up to $8,500) for working as her husband's parliamentary aide and in 2012-2013 received 5,000 euros gross per month salary at prestigious cultural magazine La Revue des Deux Mondes, owned by Fillon's friend Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere.

The searches took place on Thursday night, Les Echos newspaper reported, citing sources close to the investigation.

On Thursday, Francois Fillon refuted all accusations against his wife, pledged to defend her and to sue the newspapers that published allegations against her, but added that he would drop out of presidential race, if any charges were brought against him personally.

Fillon is considered one of the front-runners in the upcoming French presidential elections, slated for April 23.