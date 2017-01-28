Register
28 January 2017
    (FILES) This file photo taken on November 25, 2016 shows Francois Fillon (C), candidate for the right-wing primaries ahead of the French 2017 presidential election, and his wife Penelope (L) attending a campaign rally in Paris, ahead of the primary's second round on November 27

    Fillon’s Wife Fake Job Allegations ‘Political Provocation’

    © AFP 2016/ PHILIPPE LOPEZ
    Europe
    27311

    Media claims against presidential hopeful Francois Fillon’s wife, who had allegedly been paid for a parliamentary attache post without actually doing the job, was a political provocation against one of the front-runners in the upcoming French presidential elections, lawmaker from The Republicans Thierry Mariani told Sputnik on Friday.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, reacts as he delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Fillon Says Will Drop Out of Presidential Race if Charged
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, French prosecutors launched a probe into Penelope Fillon. Her husband has denied all allegations and vowed to take legal action against the media outlets spreading the rumours. The former prime minister stressed that the timing of the accusations against his wife was suspect and said he would withdraw from the presidential race if charges were brought against her.

    "We can clearly see that it was a political provocation in the case with Fillon when we recall the situation with Jerome Cahuzac, the former French Socialist budget minister, who resigned in March 2013 after French website Mediapart claimed that he had hidden over 600 hundred euros from France’s tax authorities. Despite some similarities, the biggest difference is that it took over six month for the French prosecutors to launch a probe in Cahuzac's case. It took only 6 hours to launch an investigation in Fillon's case. I have never seen them working so quick," Mariani said.

    When asked whether some political forces could be behind this publication, the lawmaker stated that this data was managed by the administration of the National Assembly which is under the presidency of the Socialist party. "It proofs nothing but those who released the article had to get access to the documents," he said.

    Mariani noted  that this was not the first case of a parliament official hiring a family member for an assistant role.

    "Members of the parliament have a right to hire assistants paid by the Parliament and, in fact, 20 percent of the members of the Parliament hire their wives and children. Everything is very transparent and legal. For example, the president of the National Assembly [Socialist party's Claude Bartolone] works with his wife too. In my opinion, these allegations will be forgotten when he proves that his wife had a real job but at the moment all candidates try to use it against him," Mariani concluded.

    The French presidential elections will take part on April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7, and Fillon is expected to face Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, as well as former Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron running as the candidate from self-founded En Marche party, Jean-Luc Melenchon as another independent candidate, and either Benoit Hamon or Manuel Valls from the Socialist Party.

