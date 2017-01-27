Register
17:04 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Italian Interior Minister Giuseppe Pisanu speaks during a ceremony honoring Giovanni Palatucci as a Righteous Among the Nations at the Yard Vashem holocaust museum in Jerusalem, 10 February 2005.

    Celebrated Italian Jew Rescuer in Fact 'Committed Fascist and Nazi Collaborator'

    © AFP 2016/ Gali Tibbon
    Europe
    Get short URL
    115750

    An Italian police chief celebrated for rescuing over 5,000 Jews from the Holocaust may in fact have been a Nazi collaborator, according to Centro Primo Levi, a New York-based Jewish studies institute.

    Giovanni Palatucci died in the Dachau concentration camp in February 1945 at the age of 36. Ever since, he has frequently been invoked as an Italian Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who saved thousands of Jews during the Holocaust, immortalized in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film Schindler's List.

    Dachau Concentration Camp prisoners
    © Flickr/ Dale Cruse
    Dachau Concentration Camp prisoners

    Palatucci has been posthumously awarded a number of honors. Israel's official Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem, designated him a "Righteous Among the Nations." He was beatified by the Catholic Church, and received Italy's Medaglia d'oro in 1995. He was also commemorated on the silver screen in 2008, in the Italian miniseries, Without Borders.

    In May 2005, the Anti-Defamation League in New York hailed Palatucci's work in saving Jews in Italy, claiming he issued them with false identity papers and visas, delivered food and money to those who were in hiding, gave warnings when the Nazis were planning a "Jew hunt" and sent as many Jews as possible to the internment camps in Campagna and Puglia.

    Dachau
    © Flickr/ Jorge Escoin Marín
    Dachau

    However, Centro Primo Levi say there is no basis in historical records to support claims he saved any Jews from the then-northern Italian town of Fiume, now called Rijeka and part of Croatia. They have determined the story to be a myth, based on a misrepresentation of his arrest by the Gestapo. His family, seeking post-war absolution, created and fostered the legend, and it was embraced by the Italian government in a bid to brighten Italians' role in the Second World War.

    Likewise, there is no indication Palatucci destroyed documents concerning Jews in Fiume to ensure that they were not sent to concentration camps.

    Tourists with umbrellas walk through the Holocaust Memorial on July 28, 2011 in Berlin.
    © AFP 2016/ Patrik Stollarz
    International Holocaust Remembrance Day Honors the Memory of Millions of Victims

    Instead, the documentation collated by the center indicates Palatucci was a dedicated Fascist, who actively collected and registered the names of Jews, and helped identify Jews who had fled Fiume and were hiding elsewhere under assumed names. Most were caught, arrested and deported to concentration camps. Moreover, Fiume was home to under 500 Jews, rather than the 5,000 previously stated.

    The center's director, Natalia Indrimi, said Palatucci was but a "government clerk who worked in the persecutory machine as if it were any other job." He did nothing to alleviate the suffering of Jews, and was "a willing executor" of fascist Italy's anti-Semitic laws who collaborated with the Nazis.

    In response, the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington has removed all references to Palatucci from its website and physical exhibitions. Likewise, the website of the International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation, which once remembered him as "an Italian hero in the Holocaust" has been removed.

    However, Palatucci remains commemorated in engraved piazzas and promenades across Italy.

    Related:

    International Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Memory of Holocaust Victims Honored at Memorial Evening in Moscow
    Jewish Congress Head Urges European Leaders to Adopt Definition of Antisemitism
    After Public Outrage, Google Removes Holocaust-Deniers as Top Search Result
    Yolocaust Gallery Mocks Disrespectful Selfie Pics at Holocaust Memorial Site
    Tags:
    Nazi collaborators, Nazi, Jews, concentration camp, history, Holocaust, Giovanni Palatucci, Italy, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok