UK Brexit Secretary Submits Article 50 Bill to Parliament, Legislation Published

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall Hearings on Unilateral Revoking of Article 50 to Start in Dublin Court

MOSCOW/LONDON (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis submitted a bill to parliament on launching the Brexit process on Thursday, followed by the bill's publication on the parliamentary website.

"Presentation of bill, Mr. Secretary David Davis," First Deputy Chairman of Ways and Means Eleanor Laing said in the House of Commons.

"The European Union Notification of Withdrawal Bill," Davis said.

Minutes later, the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill 2016-17 was published on the parliamentary website, with its second reading scheduled for Tuesday, January 31.

Leader of the House of Commons David Lidington set the schedule for the bill earlier in the day, noting that the Brexit talks bill would reach committee and report stages on February 6-8.

The EU Notification of Withdrawal bill's third reading scheduled is not yet known.

