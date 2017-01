ROME (Sputnik) — The judges' ruling, cited by the Rainews24 television channel, cancels the holding of parliamentary elections in two rounds, but supports the idea that the party gaining at least 40 percent of the vote can count on 55 percent of the seats in the lower house of parliament.

Italy was due to hold elections in 2018, however, on December 6, 2016, Italy's then Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said that the country could hold snap parliamentary elections in February 2017, following the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi amid the failure of the government-proposed constitutional referendum. Renzi's resignation took effect on December 12, 2016.