Norway Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Delegation to Visit Moscow Next Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the official, the delegation headed by the Committee chairwoman Anniken Huitfeldt, a member of the Labor Party, will also include four other members, representing other political parties. The only confirmed meeting so far is with the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, Iversen added.

"The visit will take place [on] 2 and 3 of February. The agenda is not entirely clear yet, there will be general international issues of common interest and of course issues concerning bilateral relations with a particular focus on the situation in the High North," he elaborated.

The visit was organized following the invitation of Kosachev, who was in Oslo last June where he met with Huitfeldt.