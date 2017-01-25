Register
15:01 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    UK

    UK Parliament Vote on Authorizing EU Withdrawal Not to Affect Brexit Process

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    146 0 0

    The decision of the UK Supreme Court on the necessity of parliamentary approval before starting the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union will have no far-reaching effect on the Brexit process amid vast majority of the Parliament respect toward referendum results, Conservative member of the UK Parliament Sir Edward Leigh told Sputnik.

    Brexit
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    UK Should Expect EU to Be 'Difficult Partner' During Brexit Talks - EU MP
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the UK Supreme Court ruled that an act of the Parliament was required for the United Kingdom to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to leave the European Union. Later that day, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond stated that the UK government would follow through with the Brexit referendum result and would introduce a bill into the Parliament to satisfy the Supreme Court's decision.

    "This decision will have no significant effect on the outcome of the UK’s leaving the European Union. There is a large parliamentary majority in favour of respecting the referendum result, and the Government has announced legislation to give that effect, in line with the court’s decision," Sir Edward said.

    Sir Edward stressed that a 12-point Brexit plan announced by UK Prime Minister Theresa May on January 17, including leaving the EU Single market and Customs Union and focusing on bilateral trade agreements, would be implemented.

    "As for trade agreements, they can’t come into force until we’ve left the EU but that’s no impediment to making sure the agreements have been negotiated and are ready to go when that day comes," Sir Edward added.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to publish legislation, which will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and start Brexit negotiations, later this week.

    Brexit procedure of the UK withdrawal from the European Union is expected to start by the end of March following last June's referendum decision to leave the bloc.

    Related:

    'Judicial Activism' Puts Brexit in the Balance and Gives Sterling a Shock
    UK Labour Party Demands Gov't White Paper on Brexit Negotiations - Official
    UK Needs to Agree on Brexit Terms Before Trade Talks With EU
    Tags:
    Brexit, Edward Leigh, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Robert Klimenko
      If the lawmakers did not respect the result of the voting for Brexit, they are toast and they will openly show that there is no democracy.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok