Greece Never Questioned Eurozone State’s Membership - PM

"I have not thought about it and have not raised the issue," Tsipras said, commenting on the possibility of a scenario of Greece’s leaving the eurozone.
Tsipras added that exiting the eurozone would have been a "stupidity."
The Greek prime minister also rejected the possibility of introducing new austerity measures.
Tsipras gave the interview to the newspaper in the light of the ruling left-wing Syriza party’s second anniversary in power.
Syriza won the early general election on January 15, 2015. This was the first time a radical left party came to power in a European state. However, Tsipras’s government is subjected to accusations of pursuing right-wing policy.
