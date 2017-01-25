Kiev Continues Armed Provocations in Donbass - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kiev keeps organizing armed provocations in Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We are still concerned about the situation in eastern Ukraine. The main obstacle on the path of overcoming the internal Ukrainian crisis is the Kiev authorities' persistent unwillingness to implement commitments they took in Minsk nearly two years ago. Moreover, Kiev continues to organize armed provocations on the contact line, does not stop belligerent revanchist rhetoric," Lavrov said in Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament.