14:45 GMT +324 January 2017
    British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech following the pro-Brexit result of the UK's EU referendum vote, in central London on June 25, 2016

    Labour Not to Use Brexit Parliamentary Approval to Frustrate EU Withdrawal

    © AFP 2016/ ODD ANDERSEN
    The latest UK Supreme Court ruling requiring parliamentary approval for the start of Brexit talks with the European Union has affirmed the UK Parliament's supremacy but the Labour Party will not hinder Brexit, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on the government's plans for Brexit at Lancaster House in London on January 17, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK Supreme Court Rules Against May, Not Allowing to Trigger Brexit Talks Without Parl't Approval
    LONDON (Sputnik) —Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed a government appeal against an earlier High Court ruling that the government needs parliamentary approval before triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty thus initiating Brexit talks.

    "The Government has today been forced by the Supreme Court to accept the sovereignty of Parliament. Labour respects the result of the referendum and the will of the British people and will not frustrate the process for invoking Article 50," Corbyn said, as quoted in a party statement.

    At the same time, Labour will use the parliamentary procedure to amend Brexit legislation and ensure that the government answers to parliament throughout the negotiations and before the final deal is closed, he added.

    "Labour is demanding a plan from the Government to ensure it is accountable to Parliament throughout the negotiations and a meaningful vote to ensure the final deal is given Parliamentary approval," Corbyn stated.

    May is expected to trigger Article 50 by the end of March following last June's referendum decision to leave the European Union.

    Tags:
    approval, Brexit, British Labour Party, Supreme Court, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
