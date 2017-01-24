Labour Not to Use Brexit Parliamentary Approval to Frustrate EU Withdrawal

© AFP 2016/ Kirsty Wigglesworth UK Supreme Court Rules Against May, Not Allowing to Trigger Brexit Talks Without Parl't Approval

LONDON (Sputnik) —Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed a government appeal against an earlier High Court ruling that the government needs parliamentary approval before triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty thus initiating Brexit talks.

"The Government has today been forced by the Supreme Court to accept the sovereignty of Parliament. Labour respects the result of the referendum and the will of the British people and will not frustrate the process for invoking Article 50," Corbyn said, as quoted in a party statement.

At the same time, Labour will use the parliamentary procedure to amend Brexit legislation and ensure that the government answers to parliament throughout the negotiations and before the final deal is closed, he added.

"Labour is demanding a plan from the Government to ensure it is accountable to Parliament throughout the negotiations and a meaningful vote to ensure the final deal is given Parliamentary approval," Corbyn stated.

May is expected to trigger Article 50 by the end of March following last June's referendum decision to leave the European Union.

