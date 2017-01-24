UK Supreme Court Not Allowing to Trigger Brexit Talks Without Parl't Approval

LONDON (Sputnik) — An accompanying statement said the ruling was made on a vote of 8 to 3.

"The government cannot trigger Article 50 without Parliament authorizing that cause," Supreme Court President David Neuberger said in a live broadcast.

"In a joint judgment of the majority, the Supreme Court holds that an Act of Parliament is required to authorize ministers to give Notice of the decision of the UK to withdraw from the European Union," the statement reads.

The court said, however, that devolved legislatures of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales "do not have a veto on the UK's decision to withdraw from the EU."

The UK government is disappointed by the latest Supreme Court ruling requiring parliamentary approval to launch talks on exiting the European Union, but will comply with the judgment, UK Attorney General Jeremy Wright said Tuesday.

"Of course the government is disappointed of the outcome. But we have the good fortune where everyone… even government, is subject to the rule of law," Wright said following the ruling.

The UK Supreme Court's judgment requires an Act of Parliament authorizing ministers to give notice on the UK's decision to withdraw form the EU.

"So the government will comply with the judgment of the court and will do all that is necessary to implement it," Wright said.

May is expected to begin the formal talks on the withdrawal by the end of March after London invokes the Article 50 exit clause of the EU Treaty, following last June's referendum decision to leave the European Union.

On November 3, the UK High Court ruled that the UK government needs parliamentary approval before the initiation of the Brexit procedure.