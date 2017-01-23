Register
13:21 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Liberty Bridge, Budapest, Hungary

    Budapest-Moscow Cooperation Effective Despite Anti-Russia Sanctions Minister

    © Flickr/ Rene Leubert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 8501

    Hungary and Russia can cooperate effectively despite the obstacles created by the international sanctions imposed against Moscow, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

    Hungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto
    © AFP 2016/ JOHN THYS
    Russia-Hungary Cooperation Effective Even Under Sanctions - Foreign Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Szijjarto is in Moscow on Monday to discuss practical questions of the Russian-Hungarian cooperation, as well as current international problems.

    "In the last few years, trade and economic relations were among the areas affected by the sanctions imposed on Russia by European countries and the United States. But determination of both governments demonstrated the ability of major projects of the bilateral cooperation to function even in such difficult conditions," Szijjarto said before the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    "We are ready to show that it is possible to work even better that we have worked before," he added.

    He underlined the success of previous agreements that focused on Hungarian investments into the Russian agro-industrial complex and mechanical engineering, as well as the bilateral agreement on interregional cooperation signed in February 2015, all of which, according to Szijjarto, proved to work well.

    "We are hoping that international processes will help promote further development of Russian-Hungarian cooperation," Szijjarto said, adding that Hungary is looking forward to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Budapest.

    Putin is scheduled to visit Budapest on February 2.

    According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the trade turnover between Russia and Hungary in nine months of 2016 went down by 10,2 percent year-on-year to $3.1 billion. Russia’s export to Hungary dropped by 11.9 percent — to $1.9 billion, import — by 7.2 percent to $1.2 billion.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia-Hungary Cooperation Effective Even Under Sanctions - Foreign Minister
    Hungary Lodges No Protest to Russia Over Kiselev’s Remarks on Budapest Uprising
    Russia, Turkey, Hungary Most Worried About Terrorists Traveling Among Refugees
    Russia Certain Hungary to Clarify Paks Nuclear Plant Issue to EU Commission
    Tags:
    bilateral relations, cooperation, visit, anti-Russian sanctions, Peter Szijjarto, Sergei Lavrov, Hungary, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok