CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Monday he planned to propose an agreement in Brussels next month for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to recognize Chisinau as a neutral state.

"I intend to insist on the cancellation of the agreement to open NATO [Liaison Office] in Chisinau. Moreover, I intend to offer an agreement on the recognition of Moldova's neutrality on the part of NATO in Brussels in February," Dodon told RIA Novosti.

Moldovan lawmakers gave the go-ahead to open the NATO Liaison Office in July 2016.