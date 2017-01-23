Poland Seized $6 Million Worth of Smuggled Goods on Russia's Border in 2016

© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Polish Party Moves to Lift Traffic Restrictions on Border With Russia

KALININGRAD (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the biggest part of the smuggled goods made tobacco products. The list also included transport vehicles, drugs, alcohol and fuel.

"During this period… the border service detected smuggled goods, which cost over 25 million zlotys [over $6 million] that is by 75 percent higher than in 2015," the statement said.

Over 4 million people crossed the Russia-Poland border in 2016, with about 2 million Polish citizens and over 2 million Russians among them.

