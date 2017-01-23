Poland Seized $6 Million Worth of Smuggled Goods on Russia's Border in 2016

"During this period… the border service detected smuggled goods, which cost over 25 million zlotys [over $6 million] that is by 75 percent higher than in 2015," the statement said.
Over 4 million people crossed the Russia-Poland border in 2016, with about 2 million Polish citizens and over 2 million Russians among them.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete uhhh, were the goods coming or going? Just show us the passports and that is all we need to see. And I will bet you , dollars to doughnuts, that these confiscations were made from Ukraine to Poland but, you guessed it, the same people that gave you the Svoboda party in Porky's parliament; the Right Sector.
marcanhalt