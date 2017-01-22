Register
    Pope Francis Calls on European States to Assimilate Migrants

    The European countries should accept and assimilate migrants instead of creating ghettos, Pope Francis said in an interview with El Pais newspaper.

    MADRID (Sputnik) — The supreme pontiff said that Europeans' negligence has led to emergence of ghettos all around the EU.

    "The process of integration should be started … when the integration does not happen, ghettos arise. That is nobody’s fault, but practically it exists. The people, who caused the catastrophe in Zaventem [airport] were born in Belgium. But they lived in an reclusive district of migrants," Pope Francis said.

    Pope Francis talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting at the Vatican January 14, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Giuseppe Lami/Pool
    Abbas: Pope Francis 'Loves Palestinian People, Loves Peace'
    Italy and Greece are the outstanding examples of accepting migrants even during the difficulties inside the countries, Pope Francis added.

    Europe has been beset by a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing crisis-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty. The majority of these cross the Mediterranean Sea and arrive in the European Union using southern EU nations to transit to wealthier north European countries.

    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Or simply to send them back..
    • Reply
      slavek.brn
      dear Papa, take them AMAP to your beatiful gardens, give them all girls servants of God and watch, just watch... exempla trahunt... maybe then other people in God would say... halelujah it is a good thing and your problem will be miracously solved... god bless you.

      Slavek , Czech Rep.
    • Reply
      Andrew J
      The king of the paedos should be jailed. His opinions matter not.
    • Reply
      argos6
      I've heard the Catholic Church is the biggest land owner on the globe - that's a good starting point to set an example.
    • Reply
      tonyw247
      just send the all to the vatican city seeing as how he enjoys them so much
