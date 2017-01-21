Over Ten Suspects of Drugs, Weapons Trafficking Arrested in Southern Spain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than ten members of a criminal group suspected of weapons, drugs trafficking were arrested in the southern Spain, the Spanish Civil Guard said Saturday in a statement.

According to the statement, 16 people from the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Brazil, Columbia, Morocco and Chile were arrested during the "Rocket" operation, carried out in the province of Malaga in the south of the country.

The Civil Guard also discovered four grenade launchers, machine guns, 32 hand grenades and AK-47, all used during the Yugoslav wars, seized cash and a number of vehicles.

In addition, the law enforcement officers seized four kilograms of hashish, ten kilograms of marijuana, cocaine, as well as discovered a marijuana plantation.

The investigation began in 2015 after weapons and explosives had been found in a vehicle in the city of Mijas in Malaga province.