Some 18,000 People Participate in Protest Against Agricultural Policy in Berlin

BERLIN (Sputnik)The march was carried out in the center of Berlin from the Potsdamer Platz to the Brandenburg gate. The procession was accompanied by 130 tractors.

The demonstrators, comprising representatives of agricultural workers' associations and unions, members of Greenpeace and German Green Party handed over a paper with their demands to the German Ministry of Agriculture.

The paper criticized government's agricultural policy, Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) agreements, use of GMO and nitrates, called for support of small and medium businesses, as well as biomanufacturing.

The march was dedicated to the annual International Green Week, world's largest exhibition for food, agriculture and gardening industry.

