Le Pen Slams Hollande’s Policy on Ukrainian Crisis Settlement as ‘Non-Existent’

KOBLENZ (Sputnik) — The diplomatic involvement of French President Francois Hollande in the Normandy Four meetings on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis has been "non-existent", French presidential candidate and head of the far-right National Front party Marine Le Pen said Saturday.

“There is no risk that I will continue the diplomatic policy of Hollande, if I become the president of France, because it is non-existent. Mr. Hollande was absolutely non-existent in the Ukrainian conflict,” Le Pen said on the sidelines of the Freedom for Europe (ENF) conference in Germany's Koblenz.

The Ukrainian conflict should be resolved diplomatically, by convening the negotiations, Le Pen added.

On January 18, Russia, Germany and France agreed to intensify efforts in the Normandy Format, including holding a number of joint events at various levels in the near future, the Kremlin press service said.

© AP Photo/ Claude Paris French Presidential Candidate Le Pen to Recognize Crimea a Part of Russia if Elected

The eastern provinces of Ukraine have been in turmoil since April 2014, when Kiev authorities launched a military operation against pro-independence militia in Donbass. In February 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine — the so-called Normandy Format — in Minsk.

However, despite the deal, both sides of the conflict, have been constantly accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

The ENF meeting, which kicked off earlier in the day, is attended by leading Eurosceptic politicians, including Le Pen, Alternative for Germany’s (AfD) co-leader Frauke Petry, Dutch Freedom Party head Geert Wilders and Italy’s Lega Nord leader Matteo Salvini.