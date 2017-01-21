Register
21 January 2017
    October 17, 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin (left), Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (near center), and French President Francois Hollande (far center) during a meeting in the Normandy format on the sidelines of the ASEM Summit

    Le Pen Slams Hollande’s Policy on Ukrainian Crisis Settlement as ‘Non-Existent’

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    428871

    French presidential candidate and head of the far-right National Front party Marine Le Pen stated that the Ukrainian conflict should be resolved diplomatically, by convening the negotiations.

    President of France's far right National Front party Marine Le Pen, delivers her speech during their summer meeting, in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    France’s Presidential Candidate Le Pen Says EU Has Turned Into ‘Dogmatic Religion’
    KOBLENZ (Sputnik) — The diplomatic involvement of French President Francois Hollande in the Normandy Four meetings on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis has been "non-existent", French presidential candidate and head of the far-right National Front party Marine Le Pen said Saturday.

    “There is no risk that I will continue the diplomatic policy of Hollande, if I become the president of France, because it is non-existent. Mr. Hollande was absolutely non-existent in the Ukrainian conflict,” Le Pen said on the sidelines of the Freedom for Europe (ENF) conference in Germany's Koblenz.

    The Ukrainian conflict should be resolved diplomatically, by convening the negotiations, Le Pen added.

    On January 18, Russia, Germany and France agreed to intensify efforts in the Normandy Format, including holding a number of joint events at various levels in the near future, the Kremlin press service said.

    President of France's far right National Front party Marine Le Pen, delivers her speech during their summer meeting, in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Sep. 6, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    French Presidential Candidate Le Pen to Recognize Crimea a Part of Russia if Elected
    The eastern provinces of Ukraine have been in turmoil since April 2014, when Kiev authorities launched a military operation against pro-independence militia in Donbass. In February 2015, the two sides reached a ceasefire deal after talks brokered by the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine — the so-called Normandy Format — in Minsk.

    However, despite the deal, both sides of the conflict, have been constantly accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

    The ENF meeting, which kicked off earlier in the day, is attended by leading Eurosceptic politicians, including Le Pen, Alternative for Germany’s (AfD) co-leader Frauke Petry, Dutch Freedom Party head Geert Wilders and Italy’s Lega Nord leader Matteo Salvini.

      marcanhalt
      I wonder what he was promised to 'shoot blanks'...?
    • Reply
      ViTran
      another 100 m migrants and then Normandy 3 as no France !
    • Reply
      goldcamshaft
      They have tied the resolution of this conflict on the implementation of the Minsk Agreement. It is like telling one neighbor to clean up the dog poop and then there will be peace, when in fact, the dog that is causing the mess belongs to another - the complaining neighbor. From a logical point of view, all these so called leaders have missed out on one very important administrative point. That is: Responsibility is closely related to Control. Without Control, there should not be Responsibility. And that Control, in this situation, is at the hands of the Complainant, who has an interest in not bringing about a maximum feasible solution...dead end...and this country is being advised by the eu and the united states.
      To match this situation, the usa has promulgated that the sanctions on Russia will not be removed until Crimea is returned to the Ukraine...dead end.
      Clearly, the movement that was flourishing in the the west during the McCarthy days has been given new life and is well and kicking.
      We, in the west, have been brainwashed that communism will rob us of our wealth, lands etc and we will all be in the poorhouse. Today, the same country that have propagated that propaganda is the borrower of some one trillion dollars from a communist style country and, statistically speaking, pays, no matter how minuscule the amount is, the wages of the President of the United States and its lawmakers. Are they paid in blood money?
      Will us-non-aligned countries stand by and do nothing about this? Will their countries be next?
