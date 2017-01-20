Register
18:39 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Construction worker

    Right to an Equitable Wage 'Violated on a Massive Scale' in Europe

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5610

    For decades, debate has been quietly ongoing in the European Union about the feasibility of a pan-European minimum wage, and now MEPs have endorsed a report that calls on the European Commission to introduce just that – although serious questions hover over whether such a policy could realistically be implemented.

    The report was backed by a landslide, with 396 votes in favor, 180 opposed and 68 abstentions — although MEPs from the center-right EPP group axed a measure calling for the national minimum wage to be at least 60% of a country's median income. Another suggestion, that the EU calculate the living wage in every Member State, was also axed. In a statement, Rodrigues attributed these removals to "conservative forces" in the European Parliament, which want to keep citizens "surviving on very low wages."

    EU Social Affairs Commissioner Marianne Thyssen has previously suggested she would not impose a minimum wage on EU Member States; 22 already have minimum wage laws, with only Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Italy and Sweden lacking one. However, the report suggests that while a minimum wage should be a requirement of all Member States, setting it would remain the responsibility of national governments.

    The report is strictly advisory, but its approval on January 19 falls two months prior to the Commission's scheduled proposal of new social welfare rules, including measures on working conditions and wages. Nonetheless, while such a rule would undoubtedly be popular with EU citizens, big business and trade unions across the continent are likely to be less enamoured with the prospect.

    While lobbying group BusinessEurope opted not to comment on the report, the European Trade Union Confederation said it would oppose the introduction of a minimum wage "for the sake of it," particularly if a Member State's trade unions were opposed to such an idea.

    Such opposition may seem counterintuitive, given trade unions exist to protect workers' rights and achieve pay increases for their members, but countries such as Austria and Denmark lack a minimum wage due to robust systems of collective agreement, conducted with trade unions at a sectoral level Unions in these states are understandably skeptical of minimum wage regimes as a result — whether they would ever accept these proposals is dubious.

    Still, some believe an EU-wide minimum wage to be both morally and legally necessary. Dr. Thorsten Schulten of the Hans Bockler Foundation says existing minimum wages in Europe are below the subsistence minimum in many countries, and thus are insufficient to prevent income poverty.

    "This means the fundamental social right to an equitable and adequate wage, as called for in the European Social Charter and the Community Charter of the Fundamental Social Rights of Workers, is being violated on a massive scale in Europe. A European minimum wage policy would not mean the determination of a Europe-wide uniform minimum wage amount, but rather agreement on a European minimum wage norm, that would establish the minimum wage as a certain percentage of national median or average wages," Dr. Schulten told Sputnik.

    Dr. Schulten went on to note that up to 16 percent of all workers in the EU could benefit from a European minimum wage policy.

    "The wage increases involved would also instigate a considerable demand boost and thus create new potential for growth and employment, as well as counteracting current deflationary dangers in Europe," he concluded. 

    Related:

    Almost Half of Britons Oppose Corbyn's Idea of Establishing Maximum Annual Wage
    Growing Anger Over MEPs' US$44 Million Hidden 'Gravy Train' Expenses Claims
    Trump Surprises US Voters With Vow to Raise Minimum Wage to $10 per Hour
    Tags:
    minimum wage, wages, deflation, European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), European Commission, European Union, Marianne Thyssen, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok