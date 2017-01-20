About 7,500 Foreign Soldiers to Take Part in 2017 Drills in Ukraine

© AP Photo/ Mikhail Palinchak/Presidential Press Service Ukrainian Parliament Adopts Law Allowing US Troops to Join Drills on Ukrainian Territory

KIEV (Sputnik)Around 7,500 foreign servicemen and about 12,500 Ukrainian soldiers will participate in military drills in Ukraine this year, spokesperson of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Dmytro Hutsulyak said on Friday.

"We are going to involve about 12,500 Ukrainian servicemen. Our partners are expected to send around 7,500 soldiers," Hutsulyak said at a press conference.

He added that about 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen would take part in various drills abroad in 2017.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law allowing foreign troops to be present in the country in 2017 to participate in multinational drills.

The bill outlines the admission in the framework of multi-national drills of the US and other NATO member states' military, as well as of the countries participating in the Partnership for Peace program, totaling up to 3,000 personnel, for up to 365 days in January-December 2017.

The document is yet to be signed by the president.

