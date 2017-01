ROME (Sputnik) — Bodies of four victims of the avalanche near a hotel at the Alpine resort of Farindola in the central Italian Pescara province have been recovered by security services, local media reported Thursday.

According to Rainews 24 broadcaster citing the rescue services, a total of 34 people were in the hotel of whom 28 are still unaccounted four.

On Wednesday, the avalanche buried the Rigopiano di Farindola hotel with 20 guests and staff inside.

Italy was shaken by a series of moderate earthquakes on Wednesday that were felt as far as Rome.