IOM, UNHCR Launch $691Mln Plan to Protect Thousands of Migrants in Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik)This strategic plan requires the financial investments estimated at $691 million and is designated to lend assistance to 340,000 people within Europe and Turkey.

"Over the past two years, Europe’s response to the arrival of over 1.3 million refugees and migrants on its soil has been faced with many challenges, including how to protect refugees and migrants. This plan is an operational tool which will play a key role to ensure more efficient operations and a better coordinated response throughout 2017," the Director of UNHCR’s Europe Bureau Vincent Cochetel was quoted as saying in the IOM press release.

The plan will enhance EU efforts and specifically address the most vulnerable refugees – women and children.

Europe is now facing a major migrant flurry, with huge numbers of refugees escaping from crisis-ridden countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Most of them arrive through Southern Europe.

