UK's Hammond Hopes Brexit Deal to Ensure Strong Ties With EU, Boost UK Economy

DAVOS (Sputnik) — UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond told Sputnik on Thursday he hoped that the Brexit deal with Brussels would ensure the United Kingdom’s strong relationship with the European Union and strengthen the country's economy.

"It depends on what the deal is, but we hope it will strengthen us and ensure that the future is with a strong, comprehensive relationship with the European Union," Hammond said, asked about implications of Brexit for the United Kingdom's economy.