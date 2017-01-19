No Russian Nationals Among Hotel Guests Trapped by Avalanche in Italy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A hotel at the Alpine resort of Farindola in the central Italian Pescara province, which has been trapped by an avalanche, did not host Russian tourists at the time of the tragedy, Executive Director of the Association of Russian Tour Operators Maya Lomidze said Thursday.

"There are no Russian tourists with organized tours in this part of the country and this hotel, in particular. The main flow of tourists is currently oriented toward spending a vacation in Alpine districts in northern Italy. The Apennine mountains crossing the whole peninsula are currently not interesting for tourists," Lomidze told RIA Novosti.

On Wednesday, the avalanche buried the Rigopiano hotel with more than 20 guests and staff inside.

Italy was shaken by a series of moderate earthquakes on Wednesday that were felt as far as Rome.