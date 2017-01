© AFP 2016/ Aref KARIMI Italian PM Orders Increased Military Presence in Quake-Affected Areas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that he was being posted on the recent developments.

"Fortunately, there are no victims at the moment but a series of tremors of such force is an alarming sign for the people," Gentiloni told reporters.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) announced the last earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3 (a downgrade from previously stated magnitude of 5.6), the one before was 5.7 and the earliest one was 5.3.

The epicenter of the earthquake is reportedly about 62 miles to the east from Rome.