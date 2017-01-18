OSCE Chair Kurz Calls for Expanding OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said Wednesday he was contemplating "widening" the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine in order to boost security in the region.

"I m considering the widening of monitoring mission (in Ukraine) for evening and night hours, it must improve the security situation," Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz told journalists at a press conference in Moscow upon his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He added that round-the-clock operation in eastern Ukraine as well as increased technical abilities would be beneficial for the SMM staff.

Kurz is in Moscow for talks with Lavrov on practical aspects of Russian-Austrian relations and current international issues as well as on OSCE-related agenda.

the OSCE chair reiterated that the organization under the Austrian chairmanship, which the country assumed on January 1, had three major priorities, first of which is to contribute to the eastern Ukraine conflict's settlement.

He mentioned that 2.5 million people had to flee Ukraine because of the military conflict, while 3.5 million now fully or partly depended on humanitarian assistance.