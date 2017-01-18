Russia Favours Austria's OSCE Presidency Program Implementation - Lavrov

© AFP 2016/ John MACDOUGALL OSCE Considers Russia Key Player in Conflict Resolution in Europe – Chairperson

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian side has studied the program of Austria's chairmanship in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and is ready to make efforts to help implement it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We are interested in the ongoing exchange of views on the issues of European cooperation, relations between Russia and the European Union. We are in close coordination in other international organizations, such as the United Nations, the Council of Europe and the OSCE. We have studied the program of your presidency and consider that it is pragmatic, result-oriented and are ready to contribute to its successful implementation," Lavrov said at the meeting with his Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz, who is also the chairman of the OSCE.

The Russian minister said that the two nations' ministries had close ties between, and so did their lawmakers and economic entities.

Kurz, who arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, is visiting Russia in his capacity as chairperson-in-office of the OSCE. During the two-day visit he is expected to discuss crises in Syria, Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.