IAC Starts Work at Crash Site of Turkish Cargo Jet in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — The Boeing 747, operated by ACT Airlines, crashed into homes near Manas airport close to Bishkek, where it was supposed to make a stopover. The Kyrgyz authorities said up to 37 people had died. The Kyrgyz president ordered a thorough probe into the tragedy, which has been reportedly blamed on dense fog.

"IAC experts are now working at the crash site," the spokesperson said, adding that search operations and the removal of the plane debris were continuing.

According to the Kyrgyz Transport Ministry, IAC investigation commission is headed by Leonid Kashirsky and includes six experts.

© Sputnik/ Plane crash in Bishkek

