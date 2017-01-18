Spanish Leader to UK's PM May: Four EU Movement Freedoms Cannot Be Divided

MADRID (Sputnik) – Earlier on Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May outlined her government's plans for a "hard Brexit," prioritizing migration control and a negotiated free trade deal with the European Union.

© Sputnik/ Vitaly Podvitski Hard Brexit

"The four freedoms are connected with each other. One cannot state preserving one type of freedom of movement and not preserving the other. We will not accept it," Rajoy said Tuesday at a press conference broadcast by the local 24 Horas television channel.

The United Kingdom held a referendum on June 23, 2016, deciding to leave the European Union. May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations, as well as negotiations on free trade with London's international partners.

