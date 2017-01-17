Paris Mideast Peace Conference Fails to Bring Practical Results - Moderator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Although the Paris conference on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a signal of support for peace process, it did not bring practical results, the moderator of an unofficial intra-Palestinian meeting in Moscow said Tuesday.

"Russia participated in this conference but as experts we had no hope for the potential of this meeting. It did not lead to serious results in terms of morals, in terms of politics this was a signal of support for the peace process and the fact that … it is necessary to solve the Palestinian problem but, on the other hand, the Paris conference did not yield any practical results," Vitaly Naumkin of the Russian Academy of Sciences's Institute of Oriental Studies, hosting the talks, said at a press conference.

He added that a meeting between the representatives of various Palestinian political movements in Moscow was held almost in parallel with the Paris conference, adding that it was not "challenging" the Paris peace process.

Intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow that were carried out under the aegis of the Russian Academy of Sciences, started on Saturday and are expected to last until Tuesday. The Paris conference took place on Sunday.

Israel has refused to take part in the event, saying that it prefers to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side.