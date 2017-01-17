Moldovan President Hopes to Restore Strategic Partnership With Russia

© REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich Moldova Ready for Constructive Dialogue With Russia - President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Tuesday expressed hope that 2017 would provide an opportunity to restore strategic Moldovan-Russian partnership.

"We hope, the people of Moldova hope, that in 2017 we will start a new stage, and we will be able to restore the strategic partnership in key areas," Dodon said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, Dodon started a three-day visit to the Russian capital at the invitation of Putin. The agenda of the visit involves a number of meetings with the Russian leadership and discussions of bilateral cooperation.

Socialist Party leader Dodon secured 52.12 percent of vote in the second round of the presidential election in Moldova late in 2016, assuming office on December 23, 2016.

During his election campaign, Dodon stressed the need to improve Chisinau's relations with Moscow, especially in the economic sphere, and even suggested that once he becomes president Moldova would hold a referendum on whether the country should withdraw from the 2014 political and trade agreement with the European Union and instead join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.