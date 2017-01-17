EU States' Anti-Terror Laws Adopted After Paris, Berlin Attacks 'Discriminatory'

© AP Photo/ Alexander Kots/Komsomolskaya Pravda EU Terror Attacks: This is Why Raqqa Should be Liberated as Soon as Possible

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Amid the rising number of terrorist attacks in Europe, several EU member states have hastily adopted a series of counterterrorism measures undermining human rights and targeting ethnic and religious minorities, a human rights watchdog said in a report Tuesday.

"In the wake of a series of appalling attacks, from Paris to Berlin, [EU] governments have rushed through a raft of disproportionate and discriminatory laws," the report issued by the Amnesty International and entitled "Dangerously disproportionate: The ever-expanding national security state in Europe," reads.

According to the organization, counter-terrorism measures across 14 EU member states, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, which were implemented "with break-neck speed," have been undermining fundamental freedoms and human rights protections.

"In several countries, counter-terrorism measures have been proposed or enacted that have eroded the rule of law, enhanced executive powers, peeled away judicial controls, restricted freedom of expression and exposed everyone to unchecked government surveillance," the Amnesty International said.

The enacted anti-terrorism measures have seriously affected foreigners and ethnic and religious minorities in Europe, the human rights watchdog added.

European countries have been tightening their security measures in relation to series of terrorist attacks, including attacks in Paris on November 13, 2015 and in Berlin on December 19, 2016, claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

