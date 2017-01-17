Libyan Rebel Leader Wins Right to Sue Former UK Foreign Secretary

Abdul-Hakim Belhaj alleges that MI6, which Jack Straw was responsible for at the time, helped the US kidnap him in Asia in 2004 to return him and his wife to Tripoli. Mr. Straw rejects the claims that he had been aware of the rendition.

All seven judges of the Supreme Court dismissed the government’s appeal as the rendition and torture breached the rights enshrined in the Magna Carta, local media reported.

According to the ruling, the Supreme Court views the allegations as so serious that they had to be heard before a British court. If not, the allegations may never be heard anywhere else in the world, the ruling reads.

Mr. Belhaj's lawyers said that he and his wife have offered to settle for a token of £1 in damages and an apology.

Abdul-Hakim Belhaj and his wife were detained in Kuala Lumpur in 2004. The couple alleges that MI6 was responsible for their rendition to Libya against their will as the secret service informed the Libyan authorities of their location.

Mr. Belhaj claims that the United Kingdom "arranged, assisted and encouraged" their rendition, as well as conspired in and assisted torture, inhumane and degrading treatment inflicted on them by the US and Libyan authorities, the ruling reads.