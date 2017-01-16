Venice Commission President Worried About Polish Constitutional Court Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Buquicchio stressed that Polish authorities failed to take steps to fulfill requirements of the EU in order to push through the ruling party's interests.

"I am worried about the worsening situation within the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland. Following the attempts to influence the work of the Tribunal by means of legislative amendments, which were criticised by the Venice Commission, practical steps are now taken with the apparent aim to ensure that the Tribunal act in accordance with the will of the current political majority," Buquicchio said in a statement, naming the new composition of the Tribunal as on the reasons, causing concerns.

The tribunal’s composition was renewed on December 22, 2016. The candidate from the ruling Law and Justice party Julia Przylebska was appointed chairperson of Polish Constitutional Tribunal and upon entry on duty she allowed three more judges, recommended by the party, to participate in the court meetings.

In 2015, the Polish government adopted a number of controversial laws on police, media and court including one that might influence the independence of the Constitutional Tribunal Judges.

On January 13, 2016, the European Commission decided to embark on a dialogue with Warsaw to prevent Poland from violating the the European standards. In case the dialogue does not have desirable results, Poland risks being deprived from the right to vote in the EU Council of Ministers

The Venice Commission, which is an advisory body of the Council of Europe authorized to assist countries in constitutional affairs and improve democratic institutions, was visiting Poland on September 12-13, 2016.

