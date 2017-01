© AFP 2016/ Dirk Waem Belgian Police Carrying Out Counterterrorism Operation in Brussels’ Molenbeek

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Libre newspaper, the detainees were questioned at a police station and released after searches in four houses in the Molenbeek district revealed nothing.

The prosecution reportedly refused to provide further details concerning the investigation.

Belgium's terror alert level remains high after bomb attacks on a Brussels airport and a metro station killed 32 and injured over 300 people in March. Some of perpetrators of the terror acts resided in Molenbeek.

Daesh, outlawed in many countries including Russia, claimed responsibility for the Brussels attacks.