Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resolution Conference Kicks off in Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault opened Sunday the Paris conference on resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reaffirmed the aspiration of the event’s participants to achieve peace through two-state solution.

"We do not have any other aim but to [achieve] peace," Ayrault said in the opening speech, as quoted by the Israeli I24News television channel, stressing that the two-state solution is the only legitimate path to bringing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to an end.

​Ayrault also added that the participants of the conference would try to create the necessary conditions for the parties to the conflict to negotiate.

Over 70 states and international organizations take part in the Paris conference.

Israel has refused to take part in the event, saying that it preferred to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side. Palestine is expected to promote the two-state solution as the main means of settling the conflict with Israel.

