Hearings on Unilateral Revoking of Article 50 to Start in Dublin Court

LONDON (Sputnik) – "If we change our minds we must be able to withdraw the notice without needing the consent of the other 27 member states," Maugham said in a statement, as quoted by The Irish Times on Friday.

Maugham is seeking a ruling from the European court of Justice on whether the United Kingdom could unilaterally revoke Article 50. A "letter before action" will be issued on Friday and legal proceedings in Dublin’s High Court will start on or before January 27, according to the lawyer.

In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations, as well as negotiations on free trade with London's international partners.