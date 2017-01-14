IMF Approves 8.24Bln Euro Credit Line for Poland

© REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon IMF Expects Increased Aid Requests from Poor Countries Hit by Falling Oil Prices

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) has approved a 8.24 billion Euro loan for the government of Poland, the Fund announced in a statement.

"The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a successor two-year arrangement for Poland under the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) with reduced access in an amount equivalent to SDR [special drawing right] 6.5 billion," the statement said on Friday.

IMF Deputy Managing Director Mitsuhiro Furusawa said that Polish economic growth remains robust, while unemployment in the country is declining.

"Poland’s institutions and policy frameworks rank favorably among peers," Furusawa noted.

Poland has been a member of the IMF since 1986 with a quota of about 5,190.8 million Euro.