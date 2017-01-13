Norway Mass Shooter Breivik’s Health Unaffected by Custody

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Health of Norwegian mass shooter Anders Breivik has not been affected by confinement despite his claims, a doctor of the jail, where the criminal is imprisoned, said Friday.
"We have not seen any changes in the patient's organism. Furthermore, when he had a headache, he had continued to write letters and to study, he seemed to be calm and consistent," Bjorn Draugedalen from the Skien prison said, as quoted by the NRK broadcaster.
At the same time, the prison's medical staff said that Breivik had repeatedly been in a depressed state.
Breivik is serving a 21-year prison term in Norway after he killed a total of 77 people during his two attacks, targeting the Labour Party's camp at the Utoya island outside Oslo and a Norwegian government building in 2011.
