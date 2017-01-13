Hackers Attack German Governmental Computers About 20 Times Every Day

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Different hacking groups conduct an average of 20 attacks against the computers of Germany's government every day, local media reported Friday.
The Bild newspaper reported citing the government response to the parliamentary request of Germany's Die Linke (The Left) party that at least one attack a week was conducted by security services of foreign countries.
The issue of hacking attacks against government networks in different countries has come under the spotlight in recent months after a number of US officials has claimed that Russia has affected the 2016 US presidential election, hacking the country's political institutions and individuals. Moscow has repeatedly denied Washington's allegations it was behind the breach or that it had any desire to interfere with the US election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete CHECK PUTIN.,, He been OFF all this days!!!
cast235
JOKE.,, I nearly die laughing.. He the SCAPEGOAT of the WEST!!!