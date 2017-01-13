Cyprus International Conference to Continue January 18

ATHENS (Sputnik) – An international conference on the Cyprus issue has ended in Geneva and will continue on January 18, spokesman of the Cyprus government Nikos Christodoulides told journalists.

"The conference will continue at the level of technocrats who will meet on January 18 to discuss safety issues. When they prepare everything, there will be a new conference, a continuation of today’s [meeting]," Christodoulides said late on Thursday.

The spokesman added that no particular time frame has been established for the talks.

The focus of the Thursday conference were propositions put forth by President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, Christodoulides said.

The Cyprus reunification talks with the participation of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades started in

Geneva on Monday. On Wednesday, the two sides exchanged maps outlining the areas of control for Greek and Turkish communities.

On Thursday, an international conference took place with the participation of guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union whose delegation was led by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Cyprus became divided in 1974 after a Turkish military invasion, caused by a coup conducted by the supporters of the island's unification with Greece. Negotiations concerning Cyprus reunion renewed in February 2014 after a two-year break. In November 2016, they broke up because of differences concerning territorial issues.