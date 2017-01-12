Serbian Autonomy in Bosnia Boycotts Int’l Envoy Over National Holiday Remark

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Over 99 percent voted in Republika Srpska's referendum last September to mark the date of its creation on January 2, 1992 as a national holiday, in a move ruled illegal by Bosnia’s top court. The high representative for BiH said the vote could inspire others to celebrate their national days, such as the creation of the Nazi Germany’s puppet state, the Independent State of Croatia.

"Until apologies are made, the government of Republika Srpska will end all communication and all ties with the High Representative for BiH, Valentin Inzko, and the Office of the High Representative," the Serbian-run cabinet in the republic was quoted by the RTRS broadcaster as saying on Thursday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, commonly referred to as Bosnia, was created in 1992 prompting a bloody Bosnian War that ended in 1995 in a Dayton peace agreement that set up the international Office of the High Representative to oversee its implementation.

Bosnia is made up of two autonomies – Serbian-majority Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina dominated by Bosniaks and Croats – as well as the Brcko district. The union state is governed by a three-member presidency.

