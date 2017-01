© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko Russia Doing Utmost to Continue Dialogue With PACE – Upper House Speaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Credentials of the Russian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are not likely to be renewed this month, PACE President Pedro Agramunt said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Agramunt met with Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"We had a rather difficult and constructive meeting. Unfortunately, the situation with participation of the Russian delegation in PACE is complicated. It is most probable that the credentials of the Russian delegation will not be confirmed by the end of this month," Agramunt said after the meeting.