Austria to Focus on Fight Against Terrorism as OSCE Chair - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Fight against terrorism and radicalism would be a top priority during Austria's chairmanship at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said Thursday.

"I have very consciously selected as a focal area the threats of radicalization and terrorism…which is a substantial threat to security and stability in our societies," Kurz said.

The minister urged 57 OSCE member countries to work closer together to prevent attacks by the Daesh terror group, such as those seen by Europe and Turkey in the past two years, as well as curtail radicalization.

"It is not sufficient to take steps against Daesh terrorism in Syria and Iraq. We also need police and law enforcement measures against radical forces…to prevent young people from falling into the trap of these terrorists," Kurz stressed.

Some 10,000 people from OSCE countries have gone over to Daesh-controlled areas where they commit atrocities, the minister estimated, adding they would pose a massive threat once they were back to their countries of origin.

Kurz appointed Peter Neumann, the founder of the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence (ICSR) in London, to act as OSCE’s special representative on countering radicalization and violent extremism.

