Register
13:29 GMT +312 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Migrants warm up around a fire at a makeshift shelter at an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade on January 10, 2017, as temperatures dropped to -15 degrees Celsius overnight

    Migrant Crisis Could be Tackled Only by Brussels, Which is Unwilling to Solve It

    © AFP 2016/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Europe
    Get short URL
    087 0 0

    Serbia, which is not part of the EU has found itself in the middle of the migrant crisis, after the closure of the Balkan route, used by migrants to break into the EU. At least a thousand migrants are now sleeping rough in the county’s capital. Sputnik discussed the issue with Ivan Miskovic, a spokesperson for the Serbian Commissariat for Refugees.

    The Balkan state of Serbia struggles to cope with the still ongoing refugee crisis. Reports suggest that at least a thousand migrants are sleeping rough in the county’s capital Belgrade.

    Packs of refugees have been in the country for months on end, but the Serbian government has only been able to provide accommodation for about six thousand.

    Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia January 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Migrants eat free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia January 9, 2017

    Serbia, which is not part of the EU, has found itself in the middle of the crisis, after the closure of the so-called Balkan route, used by migrants who want to reach EU states.

    On March 9, 2016, the president of the European council, Donald Tusk, declared that “irregular flows of migrants along the western Balkans route have come to an end,” after the closure of a humanitarian corridor that funneled asylum seekers from Greece to Germany and the erection of fences along parts of the Macedonian, Hungarian and Austrian borders.

    Despite the fact that neighboring Hungary and Croatia have closed their borders, refugees are still trying to reach these countries via Serbia.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Ivan Miskovic, a spokesperson for the Serbian Commissariat for Refugees and Migration.

    "The mere fact that migrants are sleeping rough somewhere in the center of the Belgrade city is only their choice, because what we are doing at the moment and what we used to do is providing information that they are all more than welcome to be accommodated in any of the centers managed by the Commissariat for Refugees," he told Sputnik.

    However, he added, the Serbian authorities have received a negative answer for a number of reasons: somehow they refugees not trustful regarding their positive intentions to provide accommodation for them.

    "They are actually waiting for their money from the smugglers to come via Western Union and thus are not willing to be accommodated in the centers," he said.

    Miskovic reiterated that the authorities do not want anybody to get sick or have any other health issues because of extremely low temperatures at the moment. However what they have managed so far is only to persuade some 400 people to be accommodated. However there are still some thousand or more people in the barracks, in the parks and in public places in the very center of the city.

    Serbia officially has 6,000 beds in 19 centers of 15 local municipalities for migrants, he explained. But even if 1,000 more migrants accept the accommodation offer in some of the centers, the authorities could provide additional beds.

    The Serbian official explained that before the closure of the so-called Balkan route. The flow of the people used to be quite high. In August-September 2015 they had from 10,000 to 12,000 migrants registering per day in the town of Presevo.

    Migrants celebrate on board the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro as they arrive at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily, two days after they were rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms after the raft they were on drifted out of control in the central Mediterranean Sea, January 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
    Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Migrants But Were Afraid to Ask in Italian
    However the situation is completely different at the moment, he said. What they have now are a few dozen illegal refugees per day. Compared to the summer months the situation is quite harmless and bearable, he said.

    Nevertheless Ivan Miskovic noted that the lack of a unified European answer to the problem complicates its solution. It would be to the benefit to all countries if the crisis is tackled in a proper and stable manner from Brussels, he said.

    For now, there is no such approach and no response from Brussels, which is why they have so many stranded migrants in Serbia and in Greece.

    "There seems to be no resolution to this problem in sight. At the moment, the most important thing is to help those people stuck outside and to wait for some unified resolution and answer from Brussels," he finally stated.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Five Migrants Arrested in Serbia Over Deadly Fight
    Hungary Deploys 6,000 Policemen on Border With Serbia to Stop Migrants Flow
    Serbia Closes Border With Macedonia to Stop the Influx of Migrants
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, migrant crisis, European Union, Ivan Miskovic, Brussels, Europe, Belgrade, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    Kinerma, the Most Beautiful Village in Russia
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    He Thought the KKK Was Okay, Until They Interrupted
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok