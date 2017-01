© Wikipedia/ Hanna Zelenko Belarus Unable to Fulfill EU Deal for Visa Liberalization – Foreign Ministry

MINSK (Sputnik) – The decree allowing citizens of 80 states to entry Belarus without visas for a period of no longer than five days was published Wednesday on the national National Legal Internet Portal of Belarus.

According to the text of the decree, it enters into force one month after its official publication.

On Monday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the decree abolishing visa requirements for five-day period on entry via the Minsk National Airport. The decree covers the citizens of 39 European countries, Brazil, Indonesia, the United States, Japan and other countries.