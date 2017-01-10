Muslim Girls in Switzerland Obliged to Go Swimming With Their Male Classmates

The court's decision is a response to the claims of two Muslim parents from Basel who had to pay a fine for their refusal to send their daughters to the swimming class.
The parents explained their behavior by the fact that their religion forbade women to wear open swimming suits in front of men and swim in a common room.
However, the court ruled that the parents can't exclude their children from participation in compulsory schooling activities, since the girls (7 and 9) have not even reached puberty.
Earlier, a number of European countries, including France, Switzerland and Austria, introduced a ban on the burkini, a full-body swimming suits worn by Muslim women.
The swimming suit, however, wasn't welcome among Europeans and has become an unacceptable garment in several countries, with local authorities stressing the fact that secular rules of social behavior in public places have the priority over religious traditions.
