Russian Embassy Confirms Death of Consul in Athens

Earlier in the day, Greek media reported that the 55-year-old Russian consul, Andrei Malanin, died.

According to Protothema portal, the Russian diplomat was found dead in his apartment in the center Athens. He did not come to work in the morning and did not answer to phone calls. Colleagues who came to his house jointly with police opened the door of his apartment, which was locked by a key from the inside.

An investigation on the death's reason is underway.

A Greek police source told journalists later that the consul died from natural causes.